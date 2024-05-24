Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24
[24.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,655,676.00
|USD
|0
|75,096,145.44
|7.0475
|24.05.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,654,482.00
|EUR
|0
|21,905,471.87
|5.9941
|24.05.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|97,903.00
|GBP
|0
|926,611.60
|9.4646
|24.05.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,343,218.36
|8.1341