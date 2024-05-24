Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Block Listing - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24
ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 24 May 2024
Name of applicant:
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Name of scheme:
N/A
Period of return:
From:
25 November 2023
To:
24 May 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
8,701,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
565,000 ordinary shares of 1 penny each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
8,136,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each
Name of contact:
Ruth Wright
JTC (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
+44 203 893 1011
The Company's LEI is: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75