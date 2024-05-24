Anzeige
24.05.2024
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Block Listing - Interim Review

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Block Listing - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 24 May 2024

Name of applicant:

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Name of scheme:

N/A

Period of return:

From:

25 November 2023

To:

24 May 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

8,701,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

565,000 ordinary shares of 1 penny each

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

8,136,470 ordinary shares of 1 penny each

Name of contact:

Ruth Wright

JTC (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 203 893 1011

The Company's LEI is: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75


