Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

24 May 2024

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC announces that it has declared a special dividend of 7.00 pence per ordinary share.

The dividend will be paid on 01 August 2024 with key dates as follows:

Ex-Dividend date 04 July 2024 Record date 05 July 2024 Payment date 01 August 2024

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Link Company Matters, Company Secretary



Tel: 0333 300 1950

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10