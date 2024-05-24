Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24
24 May 2024
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Dividend Declaration
The Board of Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC announces that it has declared a special dividend of 7.00 pence per ordinary share.
The dividend will be paid on 01 August 2024 with key dates as follows:
Ex-Dividend date
04 July 2024
Record date
05 July 2024
Payment date
01 August 2024
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
Link Company Matters, Company Secretary
Tel: 0333 300 1950
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10