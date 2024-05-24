EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI Property Group
Financing updates
At the beginning of the month, CPIPG issued new €500 million of 5-year senior unsecured green bonds which received high demand resulting in a six-times oversubscribed orderbook. Proceeds from the bond issuance were used to fully repay the remaining €460 million of bridge loans. With that, CPIPG successfully completed the repayment of around €2.7 billion in acquisition financing since 2022 as part of our IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO acquisitions. Finally, with the bridge repayment, the Group's fixed-rate debt ratio increased to over 90%.
Investor Relations
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
24.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1911037
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1911037 24.05.2024 CET/CEST