Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Positive One-Year Data from Phase 2 Study of Pegcetacoplan in Post-Transplant Recurrence of C3G and IC-MPGN Presented as Late-Breaker at ERA Congress

Rapid reduction in disease activity seen at 12 weeks was sustained at one year

55% of patients showed zero C3c staining intensity, indicating that C3c deposits were cleared

Highlighted as late-breaking oral presentation at the European Renal Association (ERA) Congress



WALTHAM, Mass. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) and Sobi® (STO:SOBI) today announced positive one-year results from the Phase 2 NOBLE study investigating systemic pegcetacoplan, a targeted C3 therapy, for the treatment of post-transplant recurrence of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN). These data were presented during a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Renal Association (ERA) Congress taking place May 23-26 in Stockholm, Sweden.

"It is exciting to see that treatment with pegcetacoplan rapidly reduced disease activity in only 12 weeks, and the effects were sustained over the long term," said Fadi Fakhouri, M.D., Ph.D., presenting author and professor of nephrology at CHUV, Lausanne, Switzerland. "Post-transplant C3G and IC-MPGN patients are likely to experience disease recurrence, putting them at risk of needing another kidney transplant or dialysis. There is a huge need for a treatment that targets the cause of these diseases, and I am very encouraged by these unprecedented results."

At one year, of the 11 pegcetacoplan-treated patients with available data:

Seven (64%) patients showed a reduction in C3c staining by two or more orders of magnitude of intensity from baseline.

Six (55%) patients, including the three IC-MPGN patients, showed zero C3c staining intensity, indicating that C3c deposits were cleared.

Consistent with C3c staining reduction, seven patients (64%) showed zero inflammation as measured by the activity score of the C3G histologic index.



Excessive C3c deposits are a marker of disease activity, which can lead to kidney inflammation, damage, and failure. Clearance of both C3c deposits and inflammation allow the kidney to recover and prolong the function of the kidney.

Additionally, treatment with pegcetacoplan resulted in sustained improvements in key measures of disease including proteinuria and continued stabilization of kidney function.

"The NOBLE data further indicate that pegcetacoplan is treating the underlying cause of these diseases by directly targeting C3," said Caroline Baumal, M.D., chief medical officer, Apellis. "Our ongoing Phase 3 VALIANT study evaluates the potential of pegcetacoplan in all patients with these rare kidney diseases, and we look forward to sharing the topline results later this year."

Pegcetacoplan was generally well-tolerated. The majority of adverse events were mild to moderate and consistent with previously reported results.

"Patients with post-transplant C3G and IC-MPGN often face the daunting reality of disease relapse, so the need for a therapeutic approach addressing the root cause of these conditions cannot be overstated," said Lydia Abad-Franch, M.D., head of R&D and medical affairs, chief medical officer, Sobi. "These findings underscore our conviction in pegcetacoplan's potential to address these rare, severe, and life-threatening conditions in both native and post-transplant kidneys."

About the Phase 2 NOBLE Study

The Phase 2 NOBLE study (NCT04572854) is a multicenter, open-label, randomized, controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan in 13 adults who have post-transplant recurrence of C3G or IC-MPGN. Study participants were randomized in a 3:1 ratio to receive pegcetacoplan (IC-MPGN: n=2; C3G: n=8) or maintain standard of care (IC-MPGN: n=1; C3G: n=2) for 12 weeks, and all patients received pegcetacoplan from week 13 to week 52. The primary endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients with reduction in C3c staining on renal biopsy after 12 weeks of treatment with pegcetacoplan. Secondary endpoints include an evaluation of safety, the proportion of patients with reduction in C3c staining on renal biopsy after 52 weeks of treatment, and the proportion of patients achieving at least a 50% reduction in proteinuria.

About the VALIANT Study

The VALIANT Phase 3 study (NCT05067127) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-center study designed to evaluate pegcetacoplan efficacy and safety in approximately 90 patients who are 12 years of age and older with C3G or primary IC-MPGN. It is the only study to include both patients with native kidney disease and patients who have recurrent disease after receiving a kidney transplant. Study participants will be randomized to receive 1080 mg of pegcetacoplan or placebo twice weekly for 26 weeks. Following this 26-week randomized controlled period, patients will proceed to a 26-week open-label phase in which all patients receive pegcetacoplan. The primary endpoint of the study is the log transformed ratio of urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (uPCR) at week 26 compared to baseline.

About C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) and Immune-Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN)

C3G and primary IC-MPGN are rare and debilitating kidney diseases that can lead to kidney failure. Excessive C3c deposits are a marker of disease activity, which can lead to kidney inflammation, damage, and failure. There are no treatments that target the underlying cause of these diseases. Approximately 50% of people living with C3G and IC-MPGN suffer from kidney failure within five to 10 years of diagnosis, requiring a burdensome kidney transplant or lifelong dialysis.1 Additionally, two-thirds of patients who previously received a kidney transplant will experience disease recurrence.2 The diseases are estimated to affect 5,000 people in the United States and up to 8,000 in Europe.3

About Pegcetacoplan in Rare Diseases

Pegcetacoplan is a targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, a part of the body's immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is under investigation for rare diseases across hematology and nephrology. Pegcetacoplan is approved for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) as EMPAVELI®/Aspaveli® in the United States, European Union, and other countries globally.

About the Apellis and Sobi Collaboration

Apellis and Sobi have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan. Sobi has exclusive ex-U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan, and Apellis has exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan and worldwide commercial rights for ophthalmological pegcetacoplan, including for geographic atrophy.

