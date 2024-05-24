

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Minnesota man got infected with brain worms after eating undercooked bear meat, which was harvested by one of his family members from northern Saskatchewan, Canada.



The incident, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, occurred in 2022 when a group of family members met for a reunion in South Dakota.



During the reunion, the nine family members shared kabobs made from a black bear's meat, which was stored in the freezer for the past one and a half month.



Initially, the meat was served rare as the family didn't have meat thermometer to check the doneness. Later, they recooked it and served again before parting ways. However, some members chose to ignore the meat and ate only vegetables.



After a few days, the family members started falling sick. One of the members, a 29-year-old man from Minnesota showed symptoms of fever, severe muscle soreness, swelling around the eyes, and other maladies.



Doctors diagnosed him with trichinellosis, an infection caused by roundworms. The larvae get embedded into muscle fibers and can move all over the body, including the brain.



Another five family members were diagnosed with freeze-resistant worms and were treated with albendazole.



The CDC's report advised people to thoroughly cook the meat to kill trichinella parasites in it.



