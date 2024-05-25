Unlock an Exclusive Olympic Experience: Celebrating Live4Well's Sold-Out Genesis NFT

HONG KONG, May 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The buzz surrounding Live4Well's successful Genesis NFT membership launch on May 23 has captivated both traditional and web3 communities. Combining the power of AI technology and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePin) concept, Live4Well has infused new life into the NFT market. The overwhelming response to their first NFT sales, showcases the project's immense potential. Renowned web3 community leaders from Azuki, Bored Ape, Pudgy Penguins, WELL3, etc have joined forces with Live4Well, propelling the Genesis NFT membership collection to its resounding success.

Live4Well aims to transform the wellness industry by creating a reward-based infrastructure that connects global fitness data, enhances their AI database, and drives the development of sports and wellness. Backed by a multi-billion family office, which recently invested $20 million in Live4Well, the project has gained support in both web3 and traditional spaces. The team believes that every drop of sweat and effort toward better health should be rewarded, fostering motivation and integrating exercise into daily lives for enhanced well-being.

Live4Well's announcement of an Olympic-themed raffle for Genesis NFT holders reflects their commitment to connecting wellness between Web2 and Web3 platforms. This testament to Live4Well's demand and innovative vision solidifies their position as a promising leader in the industry. Their integration of the Olympic signifies their determination to inspire a global audience, leveraging blockchain technology to create an immersive ecosystem that revolutionizes how individuals engage with fitness on a daily basis for better health. Live4Well's dedication to bridging the gap between traditional practices and the digital landscape sets them apart as pioneers in promoting well-being on a global scale.

What is Genesis NFT membership?

The Genesis NFT unlocks a multitude of benefits for holders, including the opportunity to cash out their sportive income and access a range of exclusive physical products and services. In addition to future airdrops and angel round whitelist privileges, Genesis holders will receive VIP tailor-made product packs from an innovative German sportswear company, elevating their exercise performance to new heights. With over 400 million sweat points farmed by their users, they are eager to redeem through the Genesis NFT membership. These enticing incentives explain why there was a widespread eagerness to participate in this thrilling event.

Unlike typical projects that raise funds before launching products or services, Live4Well has already released its AI-powered app, amassing over 250,000 users as a community base actively engaging in daily exercise. This early success has fostered a promising community within the wellness industry, as users trust Live4Well's roadmap and collaborative ventures. The growing traction from both ordinary individuals and web3 enthusiasts has intensified the demand for redeeming and cashing out sweat points, the project's exercise-based rewards. Obtaining the Genesis NFT membership is now seen as an essential step for accessing the highest tier of benefits and cashing out sportive income.

What's next for Live4Well?

Following the Genesis sales, Live4Well's team will shift their focus to the upcoming token generation event (TGE) and a series of farming events. They also have exciting plans for partnerships and other collaborations in the global wellness and fitness industries. If you missed the initial launch, be sure to stay updated on Live4Well's journey and join this extraordinary revolution.

