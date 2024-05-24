Anzeige
Samstag, 25.05.2024
WKN: A2QDHH | ISIN: CA67079A1021
PR Newswire
24.05.2024 | 22:30
Nuvei Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Results

1. Election of Directors

The eight (8) nominees for directors proposed by management of the Company were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Nominees

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Against

Philip Fayer

99.90 %

0.10 %

Timothy A Dent

97.84 %

2.16 %

Maren Hwei Chyun Lau

97.84 %

2.16 %

David Lewin

97.46 %

2.54 %

Daniela Mielke

97.48 %

2.52 %

Pascal Tremblay

99.58 %

0.42 %

Samir Zabaneh

99.93 %

0.07 %

Coretha Rushing

99.97 %

0.03 %


2. Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld

99.87 %

0.13 %

www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Nuvei

NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 700 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

www.nuvei.com .

NVEI-IR

Contact:

Investors

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuvei

© 2024 PR Newswire
