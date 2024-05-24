Nuvei Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Results

1. Election of Directors
The eight (8) nominees for directors proposed by management of the Company were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:
Nominees
Percentage of Votes For
Percentage of Votes Against
Philip Fayer
99.90 %
0.10 %
Timothy A Dent
97.84 %
2.16 %
Maren Hwei Chyun Lau
97.84 %
2.16 %
David Lewin
97.46 %
2.54 %
Daniela Mielke
97.48 %
2.52 %
Pascal Tremblay
99.58 %
0.42 %
Samir Zabaneh
99.93 %
0.07 %
Coretha Rushing
99.97 %
0.03 %
2. Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast were as follows:
Percentage of Votes For
Percentage of Votes Withheld
99.87 %
0.13 %
About Nuvei
NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 700 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.
