Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date May 15, 2024

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of May 15, 2024, short interest in 3,063 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 11,646,612,058 shares compared with 11,683,381,571 shares in 3,072 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of April 30, 2024. The mid-May short interest represents 3.15 days compared with 3.29 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,719 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,972,813,805 shares at the end of the settlement date of May 15, 2024, compared with 1,972,635,923 shares in 1,721 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.61 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.37.

In summary, short interest in all 4,782 Nasdaq® securities totaled 13,619,425,863 shares at the May 15, 2024 settlement date, compared with 4,793 issues and 13,656,017,494 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.77 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.73 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.





