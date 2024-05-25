Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2024) - Thai Cannabis Club Co., Ltd., a leader in Thailand's cannabis market, proudly announces the opening of its newest location in Sukhumvit Soi 39, Bangkok. This marks the 16th store in the company's rapidly expanding network, which includes both physical and online outlets aimed at providing top-quality cannabis products to Thai consumers. Since its initial launch in November 2018, Thai Cannabis Club has set the standard for product excellence and educational resources in the region.

In a response to the growing demand for reliable and safe cannabis products, Thai Cannabis Club has strategically placed its stores in major cities like Bangkok and Pattaya, as well as in popular tourist destinations such as Koh Chang. The new Sukhumvit store represents not only an expansion but also the club's commitment to accessibility and patient education.

"Our journey began in Pattaya with a single store and a mission to enrich Thai society through comprehensive legal, and medical cannabis education and high-quality products," said Earn, Manager at Thai Cannabis Club. "The opening of our 16th store is a testament to our dedication and the trust that our patients place in us. We're not just selling products; we're fostering a community."

The use of cannabis in Thailand took a significant turn in 2018 when the government approved legislation for medical marijuana. Thai Cannabis Club was at the forefront, driven by a familial history in medical marijuana, to disseminate vital information and support consumers navigating the new landscape. Today, the company continues to explore the potential medical applications of CBD, offering hope and relief to those suffering from various ailments.

Each store, including the latest in Sukhumvit Soi 39, is designed to be a hub where patients can learn about the products, understand their use, and receive guidance tailored to their needs. The club's online platform and physical locations offer an extensive range of products, from CBD oil to all other CBD derivatives, all the highest quality to ensure patient satisfaction and safety.

In addition to expanding its physical presence, Thai Cannabis Club remains committed to its digital audience, providing robust online shopping options and educational content through its website and social media channels. Patients can visit the online shop or any of the club's social media pages, including Instagram, to learn more about product offerings and the latest cannabis research.

"As Thai Cannabis Club continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of freeing information and making medicinal cannabis available to all, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible advice and products tailored to their health needs," Says Earn, Manager at Thai Cannabis Club.

