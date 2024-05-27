

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 156.68 against the U.S. dollar and 171.34 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 156.99 and 171.57, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen edged up to 169.99 and 199.62 from Friday's closing quotes of 171.57 and 170.26, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 152.00 against the greenback, 167.00 against the franc, 165.00 against the euro and 194.00 against the pound.



