

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence data from Germany is the only major report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey data is due. The business confidence index is forecast to rise to 90.3 in May from 89.4 in the previous month.



In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is seen at 5.1 percent in April, down from 5.3 percent in March.



At 5.00 am ET, producer price data is due from Iceland.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken