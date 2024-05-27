Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 22/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-05-27 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 12 RIG 31.05.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN 31.07.2024 Vyriausybe securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2024 - Amber Beverage Holding Audited annual RIG 27.05.2024 AMBEFLOT27A report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1ROFFER3 Public offering TLN RIG 03.06.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.05.2024 - Snaige SNG1L Takeover offer VLN 03.06.2024 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2024 - Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 3 TLN 31.05.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2024 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2024 Apranga APG1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN Vyriausybe LTGB039026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2024 Sun Investment Group Coupon payment date VLN SIGR130024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2024 - Attistibas finanšu Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2024 institucija Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2024 Marijas 2 MARI065024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2024 Marijas 2 MARI065024FA Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033B Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2024 Citadele banka Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2024 AUGA group AUG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls Interim report, 3 RIG ASTB005027A months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Amber Beverage Holding Interim report, 3 RIG AMBEFLOT27A months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2024 Infortar INF1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2024 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2024 AKROPOLIS GROUP AKRB0287526A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Coupon payment date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB000024D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Coupon payment date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB000026C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Maturity date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB000024D For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.