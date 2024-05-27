Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Der SILBER-STURM kommt - wie diese unterbewertete Firma die Investmentwelt aufmischt und Milliardenwerte hebt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2024 | 08:10
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 22/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-05-27 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.04.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R   Interim report, 12  RIG   
    31.05.2024                 months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.05.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
    31.07.2024  Vyriausybe           securities auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  16.05.2024 - Amber Beverage Holding     Audited annual    RIG   
    27.05.2024  AMBEFLOT27A          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.05.2024 - DelfinGroup DGR1ROFFER3    Public offering    TLN RIG 
    03.06.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.05.2024 - Snaige SNG1L          Takeover offer    VLN   
    03.06.2024                 period            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  27.05.2024 - Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T    Interim report, 3   TLN   
    31.05.2024                 months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  27.05.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R   Interim report, 3   RIG   
    31.05.2024                 months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.05.2024 Apranga APG1L         Dividend payment   VLN   
                          starting date        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.05.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB039026D     securities auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.05.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L      Dividend payment   VLN   
                          starting date        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.05.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T   Dividend payment   TLN   
                          date             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.05.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T    Annual General    TLN   
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.05.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L        Dividend payment   VLN   
                          starting date        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.05.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.05.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.05.2024 Sun Investment Group      Coupon payment date  VLN   
          SIGR130024FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.05.2024 - Attistibas finanšu       Interim report, 3   RIG   
    31.05.2024  institucija Altum ALTM     months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.05.2024 LITGRID LGD1L         Dividend payment   VLN   
                          starting date        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.05.2024 Marijas 2 MARI065024FA     Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.05.2024 Marijas 2 MARI065024FA     Maturity date     RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.05.2024 Bigbank BIGB080033B      Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.05.2024 Citadele banka         Interim report, 3   RIG   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.05.2024 AUGA group AUG1L        Annual General    VLN   
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.05.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T      Annual General    TLN   
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.05.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R  Extraordinary     RIG   
                          General Meeting       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.05.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Annual General    RIG   
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited  Coupon payment date  RIG   
          SUNBFLOT25FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L       Interim report, 3   VLN   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L    Interim report, 3   VLN   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 AUGA group AUG1L        Interim report, 3   VLN   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Latvenergo ELEK        Interim report, 3   RIG   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls      Interim report, 3   RIG   
          ASTB005027A          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Amber Beverage Holding     Interim report, 3   RIG   
          AMBEFLOT27A          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R  Interim report, 3   RIG   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA     Interim report, 3   RIG   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Grenardi Group GREG100027A   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.05.2024 Infortar INF1T         Dividend ex-date   TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.06.2024 BluOr Bank BORA070029A     Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.06.2024 AKROPOLIS GROUP AKRB0287526A  Coupon payment date  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Coupon payment date  VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB000024D                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Coupon payment date  VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB000026C                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.06.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Maturity date     VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB000024D                   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.