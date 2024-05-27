

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved slightly in March, revised from a decline estimated initially, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 112.2 in March from 112.1 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the score was 114.1.



Meanwhile, the coincident index strengthened to 113.6 in March from 111.5 a month ago. The latest score was revised down from 113.9.The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging index climbed to 107.4 in March from 107.0 in the prior month. The flash score was 106.2.



