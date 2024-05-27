Global firms gear up for another rewarding run at CIIE 2024

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following another successful edition that saw a record number of participants and deals, the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is hailed as an ideal place for global companies looking to enter the Chinese market, is poised to make an even bigger splash in 2024.

Past CIIEs saw active participation of global brands

"Thanks to the CIIE, we have improved our grasp of the potential of the Chinese market and developed stronger relationships with Chinese manufacturers, suppliers and customers," said Daryl Lean, former vice president of sales and service exports at German truck manufacturer KION Group.

Over the years, companies from 173 countries and regions have made appearances at the CIIE and carried out tentative transactions worth over $420 billion. Nearly 2,500 new products, technologies and services have debuted.

As a six-time CIIE exhibitor, INAC-Instituto Nacional de Carnes has over the years showcased a variety of natural and quality Uruguayan meat products at the annual expo. At CIIE 2023, visitors sampled Uruguayan premium rib-eye steak, tenderloin, and beef fillet brought by INAC.

"There are many importers and distributors at the annual trade fair, with which we can communicate face-to-face and enhance trade cooperation," said Josefina Valenti, marketing manager of INAC.

In addition to the Business Exhibition, 72 countries and international organizations wowed visitors with their scientific and technological achievements, culture and art at the Country Exhibition of the sixth CIIE in 2023.

"The CIIE is an excellent platform for foreign investors to learn about China, and vice versa," said Huseyin Emre Engin, consul general of Türkiye in Shanghai. As an important participant of the annual expo, Türkiye has showcased its unique industries and cultural and tourism attractions through the Country Exhibition, further increasing its global presence.

Hongqiao Forum spotlights global issues

As a crucial part of the annual CIIE, the sixth Hongqiao Forum in 2023 saw a record attendance of more than 8,000 people and featured 22 subforums on a range of subjects, including financial reform and innovation, digital governance, South-South cooperation, and green investment.

To make the forum more impactful, organizers have held a series of symposiums and salons over the last several months and invited important figures, including UN representatives, government officials, scholars, and member companies, to contribute to this year's themes and topics.

In early May, a briefing on promoting South-South cooperation and sustainable development was launched at the UN headquarters in New York City. Over the years, the CIIE and Hongqiao Forum have been committed to enhancing South-South trade and investment, and more insights into this cause will be presented at this year's expo. Please stay tuned!

Greater participation is encouraged at CIIE 2024

The seventh CIIE will launch another series of global roadshows in Türkiye, Uruguay, Peru, Spain, Sweden and Germany from late May to early June to promote the grand event to companies with an interest in exporting to China and highlight the CIIE's supporting policies.

"Over 280,000 square meters of the exhibition area for CIIE 2024 has already been booked," said Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau. "We expect more global brands to join us this year and reap strong returns."

With so many showing interest in the trade fair, be sure to secure your spot now at:

https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en&from=press

