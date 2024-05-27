Anzeige
Montag, 27.05.2024

WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
27.05.24
10:06 Uhr
1,094 Euro
-0,003
-0,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2024 | 09:10
125 Leser
REMINDER: AS DelfinGroup shares public offering

From May 20, 2024, 10:00 EEST AS DelfinGroup shares (ISIN code: LV0000101806)
public offer subscription process will be launched. The Subscription process
closing date is June 3, 2024, 15:30 EEST. 

Up to 7,795,000 existing AS DelfinGroup shares owned by AS ALPPES CAPITAL and
up to 4,190,000 existing AS DelfinGroup shares owned by SIA CURIOSITY CAPITAL
are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The
offer price is EUR 1.09 per one share. Each investor may subscribe for the
minimum of one share. The shares are registered under the ISIN code
LV0000101806. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000101806): DGR1ROFFER3

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
May 20, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00
May 21 - June 2, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00
June 3, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: June 5, 2024.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or
on behalf of its clients. 

Rules of AS DelfinGroup Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and Prospectus
are attached to the announcement and additional information about the offer is
available here: 
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b7c22bb64690ec75dbb804aeed5fcf5d1&lang=e
n 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224741
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
