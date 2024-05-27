Atos International: Eviden implements 'clearing house as-a-service' solution for Flemish data utility company Athumi, creating a major first in the global data monetization market



Eviden implements 'clearing house as-a-service' solution for Flemish data utility company Athumi,

creating a major first in the global data monetization market

Paris, France - May 27th, 2024 -Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces that it has been selected by data utility company Athumito integrate Eviden's 'clearing house as-a-service' solution to facilitate trust management, authorization, contract management and seamless monetization of value streams across the company's data platforms. Eviden's solution will enable Athumi to simplify and streamline the money and invoice streams in its real estate data platform by bundling financial transactions into a single payment and invoice scheme. This will make it possible to automatically collect and check outstanding debits, and ultimately improve overall operational efficiency and thereby enhance customer satisfaction.

Eviden's 'clearing house as-a-service' solution is the only solution of its kind available in the data monetization market today. Thus, this implementation is a world first in this field.

Adding value on top of data flows

Data sharing initiatives and data spaces are key in the European data strategy and enforced by legal regulations such as the Data Governance Act and the Data Act. To support a sustainable business model, Athumi's clients need to be able "monetize" their data flows and thus Athumi implements a distribution model in which stakeholders in the data flow can receive a return on their contribution. The clearing house is a key building block that enables Athumi's clients to realise a value-add on top of their data flow.

A six-month project

To increase further adoption and growth of the clearing house, the biggest challenge for Athumi was to find alignment within the broader dataspace community and future specification for clearing houses in IDSA (International Data Spaces Association) and Gaia-X standards. The solution, implemented by Eviden in just 6 months, enables equitable distribution of funds among diverse data and value contributors, as well as offering peace of mind by streamlining pay-outs, invoicing, and collections, ensuring a frictionless experience for all involved parties.

Olivier Clabots, Head of Belux at Eviden, Atos Group said: "This implementation of Eviden's 'clearing house as-a-service' solution is a world first in the context of data spaces. We are delighted to provide Athumi with the latest innovations in this field to help them deliver value to their customers. Building on this success, Eviden will also bring this solution to the European level as part of the SIMPL project, which aims to promote common data spaces in Europe."

Björn De Vidts, acting CEO of Athumi said: "Athumi's goal is to help companies make more data more usable, and thus stimulate the Flemish data economy. Eviden's 'clearing house as-a-service' solution helps us fulfill our mission with speed and excellence. We are already seeing tangible benefits: simplification of the payment process, automation of the various money flows... In the near future, we are convinced that we will reap further benefits such as greater customer satisfaction, improved overall operational efficiency and the creation of new sustainable revenue streams."

