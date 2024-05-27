

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits increased in January to April period driven by foreign demand, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial profits registered an increase of 4.3 percent in the first four months of 2024 from the same period last year. The pace of increase was same as seen in the three months to March.



In April, industrial profits advanced 4.0 percent, in contrast to the 3.5 percent decline in March.



Official data released earlier this month showed that industrial production growth accelerated in April on robust shipments. Production had increased 6.7 percent annually after a 4.5 percent rise.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken