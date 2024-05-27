JMK Research projects that 21. 2 GW of new solar capacity will be installed in India in fiscal 2025. The new additions will include 16. 5 GW of utility-scale PV, 4 GW of rooftop solar, and 700 MW of off-grid installations. From pv magazine India JMK Research expects India to install about 21. 2 GW of new solar capacity in fiscal 2025, which ends March 31, 2025. Around 16. 5 GW of will be utility-scale PV, as well as 4 GW of rooftop solar and 700 MW of off-grid systems. In fiscal 2024, India installed about 11. 5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity, around 18% more than in the previous fiscal ...

