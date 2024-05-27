DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 24-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 318.8664 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19843317 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 323862 EQS News ID: 1911163 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 27, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)