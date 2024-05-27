DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 24-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 54.5167 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51007160 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 323886 EQS News ID: 1911211 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1911211&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)