FPT Corporation (FPT), in collaboration with MEDEF International, Business France, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFV), and French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCE), recently organized the France-Vietnam Business Forum in Paris, France. Gathering leading business leaders and tech experts, the event covered topics aiming at accelerating the economic dynamism between Vietnam and France, targeting core industries of both sides, such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, energy, and healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240527659801/en/

The event was attended by the Vietnamese Ambassador to France, Dinh Toan Thang, Business France, MEDEF International, CCI France Vietnam, French Foreign Trade Advisors, and over 100 high-level government officials, business leaders, and tech experts. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Vietnam is one of France's main economic partners in Southeast Asia, covering a diverse array of sectors with increasing import of Vietnam's specialised electronic and textile products. In terms of investment, France is the second largest European (EU) investor in Vietnam, generating 50,000 jobs for this market. In 2023, Business France also supported nine Vietnamese investment projects in France," said Laurent Saint-Martin, CEO of Business France.

Featuring panelists from global businesses and organizations like NVIDIA, FPT, Egis, Thales, Oerlikon, Valeo, OPmobility, and more, the business forum offered attendees the latest updates in next-gen technology and the national socio-economic outlook. Key topics included the economic attractiveness of France and Vietnam, Vietnam's momentum as a global digital and investment hub, ethical innovation in artificial intelligence, and smart mobility for a sustainable future.

Throughout the panel discussions, FPT has showcased its broad expertise, industry experience, and extensive global outreach, reaffirming its position as a sustainable transformative enabler with cutting-edge and green technologies.

"Vietnam is emerging as a workforce powerhouse and a global hub for investment and technology, notably in digital transformation and green transition, as well as the advancement of AI and the automotive industry. As the country's leading corporation, FPT's strategic directions align with the French government and businesses. We have a robust partnership network, a highly skilled workforce, and a solid global presence to bridge the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and France's enterprises," said Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Executive Vice President and FPT Software CEO.

"FPT is the perfect illustration of what France and Vietnam can achieve together. Their 15 years of presence in France with continuous investments since 2008 have created over 120 jobs and the establishment of three subsidiaries. Their renewed strategic partnership with Airbus in 2021 is also an evident symbol of effective cooperation with the European industrial sector," Laurent added.

FPT now has over 100 local experts working in France's major cities and 500 offshore professionals in Vietnam, focusing on AI, Big Data, BI, SAP, DevSecOps, Cloud, and AUTOSAR services. Its robust competencies are recognized through strategic partnerships with more than 50 French giants across industries.

As part of the company's global expansion, FPT has been actively involved in M&A deals to amplify its offshore delivery capabilities and local footprint, notably the recent acquisition of an 80% stake in the French IT consulting firm AOSIS. Last year, its French subsidiary also entered the Top 100 ICT Companies in France, targeting to enter the top 50 by 2028.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam's position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240527659801/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Software

PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com