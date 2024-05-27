DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 24-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 45.3001 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 109863 CODE: MPXG LN ISIN: LU2469335298 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335298 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LN Sequence No.: 324069 EQS News ID: 1911583 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1911583&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)