

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in April, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.3 percent in April, up from 4.0 percent in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased to 131,000 in April from 119,000 in the prior month, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate rose slightly to 69.8 percent from 69.6 percent.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate stood at 4.0 percent in April versus 3.9 percent in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken