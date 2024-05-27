Companies interested in a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 15 MW ground-mounted solar plant in western Uganda must request prequalification questionnaires from TotalEnergies Uganda by June 7. TotalEnergies Uganda is accepting expressions of interest from companies for an EPC contract in relation to a 15 MW ground-mounted solar plant near Lake Albert, western Uganda. The solar plant is a turnkey installation that will support future oil production via the Tilenga Project. TotalEnergies Uganda is serving as the project lead on the development of six oil fields in ...

