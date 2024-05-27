

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Poland decreased for the second straight month in April to the lowest level in four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in April from 5.3 percent in March, in line with expectations.



Further, this was the lowest jobless rate since December last year, when it was also the same 5.1 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people declined to 797,100 in April from 822,200 in the previous month.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 dropped to 99,100 in April from 115,200 in the previous month.



