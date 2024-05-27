

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business sentiment remained unchanged in May, reports said citing survey results from the ifo Institute on Monday.



The business climate index posted 89.3 in May, unchanged from April. The score was forecast to improve to 90.3 in May.



The score for April was revised down from 89.4.



Companies' assessment of current situation deteriorated in May, while their expectations improved from April.



The current situation index dropped to 88.3 and remained below forecast of 89.9. Meanwhile, the expectations index rose to 90.4 compared to the expected reading of 90.5.



