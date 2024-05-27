

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 4-day highs of 0.6643 against the U.S. dollar, 104.23 against the yen and 1.6332 against the euro, from early lows of 0.6623, 103.86 and 1.6378, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.9075 and 1.0831 from early lows of 0.9053 and 1.0818, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.68 against the greenback, 106.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the euro, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.10 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken