

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 0.6136 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 1.7687 against the euro, from early lows of 0.6120 and 1.7725, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi surged to a 17-year high of 96.25 from an early low of 97.97.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.63 against the greenback, 1.74 against the euro and 98.00 against the yen.



