The Eurasian Development Bank has agreed to provide $210 million over 15 years for Bishkek Solar to build a 300 MW solar plant in Kyrgyzstan. National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan will purchase the electricity for a period of 25 years. The Eurasian Development Bank and Bishkek Solar have signed an agreement to finance the construction of a 300 MW solar plant in the village of Toru-Aigyr, in eastern Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region. The bank will provide up to $210 million of long-term financing for a period of 15 years. The power plant is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2025. It is also ...

