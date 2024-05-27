

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) said that it plans to construct wind farms with a total capacity of 1.6 GW off the German North Sea coast. The Nordseecluster project will be implemented in two phases - Nordseecluster A and B.



Nordseecluster A has a total capacity of 660 MW. Manufacturing of some key components has already started. Construction at sea is scheduled to begin next year. By the beginning of 2027, all 44 wind turbines shall be connected to the grid.



Nordseecluster B will add a further 900 MW of capacity. The 60 turbines are scheduled to start commercial operation from the beginning of 2029.



RWE said it does not have to make any lease payments to the German Federal Network Agency for the Nordseecluster sites.



RWE has set itself the goal of tripling its global offshore wind capacity from the current 3.3 GW to 10 GW in 2030.



