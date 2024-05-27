

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At least 18 people were killed as extreme wather struck across central and southern states of the United States.



Several homes were destroyed and hundreds of thousands were in blackout across many states as a result of tornadoes and storms.



Casualties were reported in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky.



They include four children.



Flights were reportedly delayed or canceled due to stoems in Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Nashville.



Thousands of spectators were evacuated ahead of Sunday's Indianapolis 500 race.



Communication lines were partly affected in Kentucky over the weekend.



