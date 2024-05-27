Anzeige
Montag, 27.05.2024
WKN: A2JLD2 | ISIN: DK0061027356 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PU2
Frankfurt
27.05.24
08:59 Uhr
31,200 Euro
-0,050
-0,16 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2024 | 13:24
SP Group A/S - Interim report - First quarter of 2024

SP Group generated revenue of DKK 722.9 million in the Q1 2024 reporting period, a 2.2% improvement from DKK 707.3 million in Q1 2023.

EBITDA was up by 16.2% to DKK 148.4 million from DKK 127.7 million last year, and profit before tax was up by 23.8% to DKK 84.8 million.

The FY 2024 guidance is maintained.

SP Group continues to expect FY 2024 revenue to grow by 5-15% with an EBITDA margin of 16-19% and an EBT margin of 9-12%.

See attachment.
https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a27a99c4efb03aaa5095d588ed1419a6c



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
