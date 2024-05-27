SP Group A/S - Interim report - First quarter of 2024

SP Group generated revenue of DKK 722.9 million in the Q1 2024 reporting period, a 2.2% improvement from DKK 707.3 million in Q1 2023.

EBITDA was up by 16.2% to DKK 148.4 million from DKK 127.7 million last year, and profit before tax was up by 23.8% to DKK 84.8 million.

The FY 2024 guidance is maintained.

SP Group continues to expect FY 2024 revenue to grow by 5-15% with an EBITDA margin of 16-19% and an EBT margin of 9-12%.

