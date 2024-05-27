Neuroscience & Quantum Researcher Ali Karakus: Quantum Entanglement in Neurons: Researcher Ali Karakus Proposes Using Quantum Entanglement to Rejuvenate Neurons

Ali Karakus hypothesizes that quantum entanglement in nucleotides and cryptochromes, followed by their reinjection into neurons, can enhance neuronal repair. Additionally, exposing these entangled particles to space conditions might amplify these effects.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / In a groundbreaking study, quantum and neuroscience researcher Ali Karakus proposes a novel approach to rejuvenate and repair brain neurons using quantum entanglement. By inducing entanglement in nucleotides and cryptochromes and reinjecting these particles into neurons, Karakus believes neuronal repair and regeneration can be significantly enhanced.





The human brain processes, transmits, and stores vast amounts of information through neurons. Recent advancements in quantum biology suggest that quantum entanglement could significantly influence these biological processes.

Ali Karakus hypothesizes that quantum entanglement in nucleotides and cryptochromes, followed by their reinjection into neurons, can enhance neuronal repair. Additionally, exposing these entangled particles to space conditions might amplify these effects.

The methods proposed include using high-energy lasers to induce entanglement in nucleotides, which are then reinjected into neurons. Polarized light is used to entangle cryptochromes, followed by their reinjection into neurons. Additionally, entangled particles are exposed to space conditions like microgravity and cosmic radiation to enhance their therapeutic potential.

This approach could revolutionize treatments for blindness and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. Quantum entanglement might help clear amyloid plaques, repair neurons, and increase synaptic plasticity, potentially slowing or halting degeneration.

Ali Karakus's innovative framework suggests that quantum entanglement, especially when enhanced by space conditions, can significantly impact neuronal repair and rejuvenation. This study opens new possibilities for treating neurodegenerative diseases and sensory impairments, merging quantum physics with neuroscience for groundbreaking therapies.

