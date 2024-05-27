Anzeige
27.05.2024
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to repeal the decision against KommuneKredit

Nasdaq Copenhagen has on 23 May 2024 published an exchange notice that
KommuneKredit had received a reprimand for not disclosing changes in the board
of directors as soon as possible. 

KommuneKredit had as such violated the disclosure obligation in accordance with
Rules for issuers of bonds. Nasdaq Copenhagen has since become aware that
KommuneKredit is not to comply with Rules for issuers of bonds. KommuneKredit
is due to being a bond issuer exempted from prospectuses to comply with the
disclosure obligations in Nasdaq Nordic Rulebook for Issuers of fixed income
securities exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus (Nordic
Rulebook). In accordance with Nordic Rulebook, KommuneKredit is not required to
disclose changes in the board of directors unless it constitutes inside
information. 

Due to this, Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to repeal the decision against
KommuneKredit as KommuneKredit has not violated a disclosure obligation in
accordance with Nordic Rulebook for issuers exempted from prospectuses. 





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
