Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to repeal the decision against KommuneKredit

Nasdaq Copenhagen has on 23 May 2024 published an exchange notice that KommuneKredit had received a reprimand for not disclosing changes in the board of directors as soon as possible. KommuneKredit had as such violated the disclosure obligation in accordance with Rules for issuers of bonds. Nasdaq Copenhagen has since become aware that KommuneKredit is not to comply with Rules for issuers of bonds. KommuneKredit is due to being a bond issuer exempted from prospectuses to comply with the disclosure obligations in Nasdaq Nordic Rulebook for Issuers of fixed income securities exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus (Nordic Rulebook). In accordance with Nordic Rulebook, KommuneKredit is not required to disclose changes in the board of directors unless it constitutes inside information. Due to this, Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to repeal the decision against KommuneKredit as KommuneKredit has not violated a disclosure obligation in accordance with Nordic Rulebook for issuers exempted from prospectuses. ________________________________________________________________________________ _____ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.