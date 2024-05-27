Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2024 | 16:02
Amerisleep's Memorial Day Sale: Deals on Expert-Recommended Mattresses

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / Amerisleep, a leading manufacturer of high-quality mattresses, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Memorial Day Sale, offering customers the chance to save big on mattresses recommended by sleep experts for optimizing health and performance. The sale starts now and runs through June 3.

During this limited-time event, customers can take advantage of incredible discounts, including $500 off any memory foam and hybrid mattress with the code MD500, 30% off adjustable bed bundles (no code needed), 40% off upholstered bed frames with mattress purchase (no code needed), and 20% off pillows, mattress toppers, and bamboo sheets with the code MD20.

Dr. Jennifer Miller, a renowned women's health physical therapist in North Carolina, strongly recommends Amerisleep, stating, "My go-to mattresses and pillows are from Amerisleep. I love the variety they offer. I wake up feeling so great, and even as I'm inching towards 40 and sometimes wake up a little bit sore, I don't experience that with my Amerisleep mattresses."

Don't miss this opportunity to invest in your health and well-being during Amerisleep's Memorial Day Sale. Visit our website to explore our extensive range of mattresses and accessories, and discover why sleep experts trust Amerisleep for optimal sleep.

About Amerisleep:

Amerisleep is a leading manufacturer of high-quality mattresses designed to promote optimal sleep and support overall health and well-being. With a focus on innovative technology, sustainable materials, and customer satisfaction, Amerisleep has become a trusted brand recommended by sleep experts and satisfied customers alike.

Contact Information

Danny Wong
Marketing
dannywong@amerisleep.com
800-500-4233

SOURCE: Amerisleep

View the original press release on newswire.com.

