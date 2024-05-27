Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Kinda Brave Entertainment Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Kinda Brave Entertainment Group AB (publ), company registration number 559370-9107, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Kinda Brave Entertainment Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 3, 2024. The company has 17,359,596 shares as per today's date. Short name: BRAVE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 19,217,028 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021921822 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 338043 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559370-9107 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights TO 1 Short name: BRAVE TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number 2 333 333 of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO1 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price at 5,50 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription October 1, 2024 - October 15, 2024 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading October 11, 2024 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021921806 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 338044 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights TO 2 Short name: BRAVE TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number 2 333 333 of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price at 6,25 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription March 3, 2025 - March 17, 2025 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading March 13, 2025 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021921814 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 338045 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on +46(0)8-684 211 10.