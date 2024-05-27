Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2024) - John Helms, an esteemed criminal defense attorney, is proud to announce an updated resource in Texas Domestic Violence Defense. With over 20 years of experience, John Helms brings unparalleled expertise to clients facing domestic violence charges, ensuring robust defense strategies tailored to the unique complexities of each case.

Domestic violence accusations can have severe repercussions, including job loss, restricted access to children, and firearm possession bans. John Helms understands these challenges and offers comprehensive legal support to navigate the intricacies of Texas domestic violence laws.

For immediate assistance or to learn more about domestic violence laws in Texas, visit John Helms Attorney or call 214-666-8010.

Watch video on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_ztkV4pJKw

About Dallas Domestic Violence Defense Attorney John Helms

John Helms is a former federal prosecutor with a distinguished career in criminal defense. Known for his dedication and creativity, he has successfully defended numerous clients in complex legal battles.

Contact Information

Law Office of John M. Helms

8100 John W. Carpenter Fwy, Suite #101,

Dallas, TX 75247

Phone: 214-666-8010

Website: johnhelms.attorney

Source: John Helms Attorney

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_ztkV4pJKw

Source: DALLAS CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAW OFFICE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210679

SOURCE: Prodigy PR