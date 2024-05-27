Wood Mackenzie says in its latest report that low prices and integrated supply chains allow Chinese manufacturers to supply more than 65% of total global demand for renewables equipment, with its exports growing by 35% between 2019 and 2023. Manufacturing costs for China-based renewable manufacturers are up to 200% lower than Western players in major competing markets, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie. The consultancy said rapidly declining prices, alongside integrated supply chains and a "high standard of performance," have enabled China-based renewables manufacturers to supply more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...