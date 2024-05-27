Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the ordinary shareholders' general meetings on May 26, 2023 and on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 20 to May 24, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
20/05/2024
299,163
67.459914
20,181,510.25
XPAR
20/05/2024
150,000
67.476212
10,121,431.80
CEUX
20/05/2024
25,000
67.404566
1,685,114.15
TQEX
20/05/2024
15,000
67.461910
1,011,928.65
AQEU
21/05/2024
304,399
66.477589
20,235,711.61
XPAR
21/05/2024
150,000
66.480305
9,972,045.75
CEUX
21/05/2024
25,000
66.479563
1,661,989.08
TQEX
21/05/2024
17,000
66.482982
1,130,210.69
AQEU
22/05/2024
307,536
65.406567
20,114,873.99
XPAR
22/05/2024
150,000
65.406380
9,810,957.00
CEUX
22/05/2024
27,000
65.404943
1,765,933.46
TQEX
22/05/2024
20,000
65.410491
1,308,209.82
AQEU
23/05/2024
254,062
65.718511
16,696,576.34
XPAR
23/05/2024
208,029
65.734866
13,674,758.44
CEUX
23/05/2024
25,000
65.718235
1,642,955.88
TQEX
23/05/2024
15,000
65.710469
985,657.04
AQEU
24/05/2024
299,626
65.681728
19,679,953.43
XPAR
24/05/2024
153,784
65.616531
10,090,772.60
CEUX
24/05/2024
30,000
65.645006
1,969,350.18
TQEX
24/05/2024
19,216
65.564419
1,259,885.88
AQEU
Total
2,494,815
66.137099
164,999,826.04
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
