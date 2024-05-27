Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the ordinary shareholders' general meetings on May 26, 2023 and on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 20 to May 24, 2024:

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 20/05/2024 299,163 67.459914 20,181,510.25 XPAR 20/05/2024 150,000 67.476212 10,121,431.80 CEUX 20/05/2024 25,000 67.404566 1,685,114.15 TQEX 20/05/2024 15,000 67.461910 1,011,928.65 AQEU 21/05/2024 304,399 66.477589 20,235,711.61 XPAR 21/05/2024 150,000 66.480305 9,972,045.75 CEUX 21/05/2024 25,000 66.479563 1,661,989.08 TQEX 21/05/2024 17,000 66.482982 1,130,210.69 AQEU 22/05/2024 307,536 65.406567 20,114,873.99 XPAR 22/05/2024 150,000 65.406380 9,810,957.00 CEUX 22/05/2024 27,000 65.404943 1,765,933.46 TQEX 22/05/2024 20,000 65.410491 1,308,209.82 AQEU 23/05/2024 254,062 65.718511 16,696,576.34 XPAR 23/05/2024 208,029 65.734866 13,674,758.44 CEUX 23/05/2024 25,000 65.718235 1,642,955.88 TQEX 23/05/2024 15,000 65.710469 985,657.04 AQEU 24/05/2024 299,626 65.681728 19,679,953.43 XPAR 24/05/2024 153,784 65.616531 10,090,772.60 CEUX 24/05/2024 30,000 65.645006 1,969,350.18 TQEX 24/05/2024 19,216 65.564419 1,259,885.88 AQEU Total 2,494,815 66.137099 164,999,826.04

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

