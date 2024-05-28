Anzeige
28.05.2024
CitizenX Announces World's First Dual Citizenship Index

Swiss Company Launches Software Tool Aimed to Help Individuals Explore Dual Citizenship Options

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / CitizenX, the pioneering platform dedicated to helping individuals invest in citizenship globally, announced today its latest innovation: the CitizenX Dual Citizenship Index, a software tool set to revolutionize the way people explore dual citizenship options, making critical information accessible to all.

In a world where mobility and global opportunities are increasingly essential, the CitizenX Dual Citizenship Index stands as a necessary innovation to navigate the intricacies of dual citizenship, a legal status in which a person is recognized as a citizen by more than one country. The new software provides a comprehensive and user-friendly interface to understand dual citizenship possibilities. CitizenX is empowering people to take control of their citizenship choices with confidence and ease by eliminating the need for expensive consultants and complex legal jargon.

"Our mission is to create technology that gives you back control over your money, choices, and destiny," said Alex Recouso, one of the founders and CEO of CitizenX. "The CitizenX Dual Citizenship Index represents one more step in that direction, especially as a tool useful for all citizens around the world."

The CitizenX Dual Citizenship Index is designed with state-of-the-art technology and offers several key features, including a comprehensive database with access to detailed information about dual citizenship laws and requirements for numerous countries and a user-friendly interface with an intuitive and straightforward design. The CitizenX team is committed to making this valuable resource accessible to everyone, and they have made this product free to use, without paywalls or hidden fees.

The introduction of the CitizenX Dual Citizenship Index promises to have a profound impact on the industry and the public. By democratizing access to vital information, CitizenX is breaking down barriers that have traditionally limited people's ability to pursue dual citizenship. This tool is set to become the go-to resource for anyone exploring their citizenship options, providing clarity and transparency in an often opaque field.
To learn more about the CitizenX Dual Citizenship Index, visit www.citizenx.com/dual-citizenship.

About CitizenX

CitizenX is the modern path to a more prosperous and free world - a transparent and transformative platform to become a part of the places that welcome you as a citizen. We help you discover and diversify your passport portfolio, enabling unrestricted travel to as many as 190 destinations. Because we believe that passports are the currency of freedom, and CitizenX makes them an accessible luxury in ways previously unattainable. For more information, please visit www.citizenx.com.

Media Contact

Organization: CitizenX
Contact Person: Alex Recouso
Website: https://citizenx.com
Email: hello@citizenx.com
Contact Number: +141417111366
Address: c/o MJP Partners AG Bahnhofstrasse 20
City: Zug
State: Zug
Country: Switzerland

SOURCE: CitizenX



View the original press release on accesswire.com

