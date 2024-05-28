Base Resources Limited - Disclosure under Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
AIM and Media Release
27 May 2024
Base Resources Limited
Disclosure under Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that it has received the attached notice from Athos Capital Limited which was provided to the company pursuant to the Australian Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
Australian Media Relations
UK Media Relations
Morrow Sodali
Tavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir
Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900
Tel: +44 207 920 3150
This release has been authorised by the Base Resources Disclosure Committee.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
Athos Capital Limited - Notification pursuant to Guidance Note 20 270524