Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Half-year Report

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Unaudited Half Year Results For The Six Months Ended

31 March 2024

This Announcement is not the Company's Half Year Report & Accounts. It is an abridged version of the Company's full Half Year Report & Accounts for the six months ended 31 March 2024.

The Company's Half Year Report & Accounts for the six months ended 31 March 2024 has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM): https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

COMPANY SUMMARY

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a listed investment company; its shares are quoted on the premium segment of the Official List and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE AND PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT

The Company aims to achieve capital and income growth and to provide Shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Index (the Company's benchmark).

INVESTMENT POLICY

The Company's investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of companies either listed in the UK or otherwise incorporated, domiciled or having significant business operations within the UK. Up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in companies not meeting these criteria.

The portfolio will normally comprise up to 30 investments. This level of concentration is likely to lead to an investment return which is materially different from the Company's benchmark index and is likely to be more volatile and carry more risk.*

Unless driven by market movements, securities in FTSE 100 companies and comparable companies listed on an overseas stock exchange will normally represent between 50% and 100% of the portfolio; securities in FTSE 350 companies and comparable companies listed on overseas stock exchanges will normally represent at least 70% of the portfolio.

The Company will not invest more than 15% of the Company's net assets, at the time of acquisition, in the securities of any single issuer. For the purposes of this limit only, net assets shall exclude the value of the Company's investment in Frostrow Capital LLP.

The Company does not and will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of the gross assets of the Company in other listed closed ended investment companies. Further, the Company does not and will not invest more than 10%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other listed closed ended investment companies except where the investment companies themselves have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other listed closed ended investment companies.

The Company has the ability to invest up to 25% of its gross assets in preference shares, bonds and other debt instruments, although no more than 10% of any one issue may be held.

In addition, a maximum of 10% of the Company's gross assets can be held in cash, where the Portfolio Manager believes market or economic conditions make equity investment unattractive or while seeking appropriate investment opportunities or to maintain liquidity.

The Company's gearing policy is that gearing will not exceed 25% of the Company's net assets.

No investment will be made in any fund or investment company managed by Lindsell Train Limited without the prior approval of the Board.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), the Company can only make a material change to its investment policy with the approval of its Shareholders and HMRC.

* The Company publishes its Active Share scores in its monthly fact sheet for investors and in both the annual and half-yearly reports to highlight how different the portfolio is from the Company's benchmark index.

PERFORMANCE

Whilst performance is measured against the FTSE All-Share Index, the Company's portfolio is constructed and managed without reference to a stock market index with the Portfolio Manager selecting investments based on their assessment of their long-term value.

The Company's net assets as at 31 March 2024 were £1,747.3 million (30 September 2023: £1,822.7 million) and the market capitalisation was £1,619.5 million (30 September 2023: £1,742.5 million).

MANAGEMENT

Frostrow Capital LLP ("Frostrow") is the appointed Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") and provides company management, company secretarial, administrative and marketing services. Lindsell Train Limited ("Lindsell Train") is the appointed Portfolio Manager.

DIVIDENDS

An interim dividend of 8.8p per share (2023: 8.5p) was paid on 17 May 2024 to Shareholders who were registered at the close of business on 5 April 2024. The associated ex-dividend date was 4 April 2024.

It is expected that a second interim dividend will be declared and paid in the Autumn.

DIVIDEND POLICY

The Company's aim is to increase or at least maintain the total dividend each year. A first interim dividend is typically paid in May and a second interim in November in lieu of a final dividend.

The level of dividend growth is dependent upon the growth and performance of the companies within the investment portfolio. The decision as to the level of dividend paid takes into account the income forecasts maintained by the Company's AIFM and Portfolio Manager as well as the level of revenue reserves. These forecasts consider dividends earned from the portfolio together with predicted future earnings and are regularly reviewed by the Board.

All dividends have been distributed from current year income and revenue reserves.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At 31 March 2024 the Company had 187,444,294 shares of 25p each in issue (excluding 37,547,009 shares held in treasury) (30 September 2023: 204,519,434; excluding 20,471,869 shares held in treasury). During the six months under review 17,075,140 shares were bought back to be held in treasury. Since the end of the half year to 23 May 2024, being the latest practicable date, a further 4,839,479 shares were bought back to be held in treasury.

GEARING

As at the half year end the Company was in the second year of its three-year secured fixed term revolving credit facility (the "facility") of £60 million with Scotiabank Europe PLC ("Scotiabank") and there is an additional £40 million facility available if required. As at 31 March 2024 £29.2 million has been drawn down from this facility.

COMPANY PERFORMANCE

AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

KEY FACTS 932.2p 5.9% 2.7% Net Asset Value Per Share† 30 September 2023: 891.2p (change 4.6%) Net Asset value per share total return*^ 30 September 2023: 7.2% Share price total return*^ 30 September 2023: 7.5% 864.0p £1.747bn 187,444,294 Share price 30 September 2023: 852.0p (change 1.4%) Shareholders' funds† 30 September 2023: £1.823bn (change -4.2%) Number of shares in issue (excluding 37,547,009 shares held in treasury) 30 September 2023: 204,519,434 (excluding 20,471,869 shares held in treasury)

(change -8.3%) 7.3% 0.6% 1.1% Discount of share price to net asset value per share^ 30 September 2023: 4.4% Ongoing charges^ 30 September 2023: 0.6% Gearing^ 30 September 2023: 0.8% 45.6p 84.7% 8.8p Return per share† 31 March 2023: 102.6p Active Share^* 30 September 2023: 85.3% First interim dividend per share 2023: 8.5p (change 3.5%)

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

PERFORMANCE

In the six months to 31 March 2024 the Company delivered a net asset value per share total return^ of 5.9% and a share price total return^ of 2.7%. It is disappointing to report that the Company underperformed its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index, which, measured on a total return basis, rose by 6.9% over the same period. The principal contributors to the Company's net asset value performance were RELX, Experian and Sage. The main detractors were Burberry, Remy Cointreau and Schroders.

Further information on the Company's portfolio can be found in our Portfolio Manager's Review.

Your Board takes the recent performance record of the Company's portfolio extremely seriously, and shares the Portfolio Manager's and, no doubt, Shareholders' disappointment with recent results. We continue to hold the Portfolio Manager to account for the Company's performance and support the evolution of the companies and themes represented in the portfolio. We believe the companies we own have the capacity to deliver both attractive returns and outperformance that Shareholders should expect.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Board continues to keep the Company's discount under close review and is committed to buying back its own shares when the discount approaches or exceeds the 5% level. While share buy-backs will not necessarily prevent the discount from widening beyond this level, the Board believes that buy-backs enhance the net asset value per share for remaining Shareholders, provide some additional liquidity and help to mitigate discount volatility which can damage shareholder returns.

During the six months under review the Company bought back a total of 17,075,140 shares into treasury at a cost of £144 million. As at 31 March 2024 the discount was 7.3% and at the time of writing (at the close of the UK market on 23 May 2024), the discount was 8.4%. Over the six months the discount averaged 6.5%, compared with 4.5% over the course of the previous financial year.

Since 1 April 2024 to the date of this report, a further 4,839,479 shares were bought back into treasury at a cost of £40.5 million. As at 23 May 2024, the Company had 182,604,815 shares in issue (excluding 42,386,488 shares held in treasury).

DIVIDEND

The Board declared a first interim dividend of 8.8p per share (2023: 8.5p) with respect to the year ending 30 September 2024. That dividend was paid on Friday, 17 May 2024 to Shareholders who were on the register on Friday, 5 April 2024. The associated ex-dividend date was Thursday, 4 April 2024.

The Board expects to declare the second interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2024 in the Autumn.

BOARD CHANGES

After nine years as a Director of the Company, I have notified the Board of my intention to stand down at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting in January 2025. I am delighted that Pars Purewal, who joined the Board in November 2022, has been chosen by my Board colleagues to succeed me as Chairman.

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

During the period the Board initiated a formal competitive tender process for our external audit engagement and appointed Deloitte LLP as its auditor. At the next Annual General Meeting, the Board will propose that Deloitte LLP be appointed as the Company's external auditor. Full details of this process will be reported in the Company's Annual Report for the year ending 30 September 2024.

A copy of the resignation statement from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") has been sent to Shareholders for information and is available to view on the Company's website. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank PwC for its services to the Company.

OUTLOOK

Your Company owns what we and the Portfolio Manager believe to be a portfolio of high-quality companies, with durable and market-leading franchises or data assets which offer the potential for significant long-term returns. This potential is augmented by the fact that many of these companies currently trade at valuations that represent a substantial discount to peers listed elsewhere.

The Board believes this combination of a portfolio of world-class companies held for the long term and attractively priced offers real grounds for optimism and the capacity to generate significant returns for Shareholders.

Simon Hayes

Chairman

24 May 2024

PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S REVIEW

To be candid I find this a difficult report to write. As you will have seen from the Chairman's Statement, this was yet another six month period when I, with my colleagues at Lindsell Train Limited, underperformed our benchmark, the total return on the UK FTSE All-Share Index. We really should be able to do better than this and if we can't, then I absolutely share Shareholders' growing impatience.

At the same time, as a career-long UK Equity manager, I am frustrated by the malaise gripping the UK Equity market. A malaise which is, in my opinion, only partly justified.

What I find difficult to write is not the acknowledging of our poor investment performance or apologising for it. We do acknowledge and apologise for it. No, what is difficult is finding a credible way to convey to Shareholders why we remain optimistic about the Company's investment portfolio. It is difficult, because I am conscious that I have been vocally optimistic about its prospects throughout the three years and more of underperformance. So why should I be right this time?

Nonetheless, I must retry to convey that optimism, because, in my opinion, there is tremendous value building in the portfolio. Specifically, I believe we own significant positions in a number of businesses that could grow their market capitalisations multiple times over the next decade or more.

There are always many factors behind any sustained period of poor performance and here I must acknowledge that not owning UK-listed Oil and Mining company shares has been a persistent drag on our performance since the world economy emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns. But in my comments here I want to focus on just one factor. To my mind it is the overarching reason we have had a tough time over the last three years. In addressing the issue, I will also illustrate how we have addressed it in terms of changes in portfolio construction and constituents.

In January 2020 your portfolio had delivered a decade of strong relative returns. But as I look back at its structure in early 2020, just before Covid-19 hit, I am struck by what now seems an obvious failing. The portfolio did not, with the benefit of hindsight, have enough exposure to companies with products and services likely to become more relevant and valuable to their customers as we proceed deeper in the 21st century. To put no finer point on it, the portfolio in 2020 did not have enough exposure to technology or companies well-positioned to exploit technology. It had some, but evidently not enough.

At this point I make two assertions, because the conclusions we derive from them explain the investment decisions we have subsequently taken.

First, we cannot conceive how to generate the returns we aspire to for the Company's Shareholders over the next, say, five years without meaningful portfolio exposure to technology-advantaged companies. In addition, I also believe the portfolio needs exposure to consumer-serving companies whose products consumers actually aspire to purchase and enjoy. What I mean is that the opportunities for the owners of luxury or premium brands should be better than ever as the 21st century progresses.

The second assertion is that, contrary to popular perception and despite its dismal recent performance, the UK stock market is in fact home to several world-class companies that offer full participation in the global growth themes described above. What is more, the valuations currently accorded these UK companies are often lower, sometimes much lower, than those of similar businesses quoted on more fashionable stock markets.

The shape of your portfolio has changed since 2020 and is increasingly structured around companies that benefit from those themes of data and luxury. The shift in portfolio construction has been driven, in part, by starting new holdings, but also by adding to the data, analytics and software companies that were already constituents in 2020.

In fact, we have initiated only three new holdings since 2020 and I list them here as examples of the type of company we have been researching and where we have confidence to commit capital in the third decade of the 21st century. By some margin, the most meaningful shift in the portfolio since 2020 is the establishment of a major, top three, holding in Experian. Experian is one of the best positioned companies in the world to take advantage of new data analytic tools; in short, to take advantage of artificial intelligence. As the biggest credit bureau in the world - including being the biggest in the biggest market for credit, the US - Experian probably has more data on more companies and individuals than any other institution, at a time when the demand for commercially relevant learnings, derived from raw data, is growing faster than ever.

There is a similar justification for our most recent new holding, Rightmove. This company is by orders of magnitude the most visited residential property portal in the UK - 2.2bn visits in 2023. As a result, Rightmove aggregates more data about the property market and about individuals interested in the property market than any other. Rightmove continues to demonstrate how valuable that data is to its customers. Its revenues were up over 10% in 2023, despite completed housing transactions in the UK being at a ten year low. Finally, we have accumulated a 2.5% position in Fever-Tree, which is one of the UK's very few global premium brand owners. The company has, without doubt, a significant first mover advantage in the creation of a new and highly profitable beverage category, which it dominates globally; premium mixers, of course. There have been headwinds for Fever-Tree in the last two years, perhaps moderating in 2024, but the company has continued to grow internationally, with 2023 a significant milestone as its revenues in the US exceed those of the UK for the first time.

Following on from that discussion of Fever-Tree and its role in your portfolio as a rare UK company that owns a premium global brand, I must confess that two other holdings of this type have been notably unhelpful for our investment performance over the past six months. These are the still sizeable positions in Burberry and Diageo. It is mortifying that Burberry shares are now trading at below half the peak price set as recently as May 2023. What has particularly undermined them has been justified concerns about weakening Chinese demand for western luxury products. Nonetheless, we believe Burberry's core franchise, its iconic trench coats, remains hugely valuable and that the company has every chance of participating in the next upswing in Asian and global consumer confidence. Meanwhile, Diageo's collection of premium spirit brands has suffered a slowdown in its previous multi-year growth rate, as rising global interest rates have impinged on consumer confidence. As with Burberry, we expect Diageo shares will be beneficiaries of any pick-up in global wealth creation. Even more importantly, looking further ahead, we believe investors will and should place a high value on the enduring relevance to consumers of unique, heritage brands like Burberry, Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio and Tanqueray.

In early 2020 roughly c.30% of your portfolio was exposed to companies we judge to have first-class data or technology assets. Today, as a result of the actions I have described above, the proportion is the biggest portfolio allocation, at over 55% and growing. It is so important to emphasize that we have not established this weighting by investing in small, speculative or start-up tech companies. In fact, the biggest holdings in your portfolio are some of the biggest and most successful companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. In addition to Experian, which is the 18th largest and Rightmove, capitalised at £4.5bn and 78th in the FTSE, we have major holdings in RELX, 8th biggest, LSEG, 12th and Sage, 35th.

Today Sage is a top five holding in the portfolio, after strong recent share price gains and, at c.£12.0bn market value, is the biggest software company listed on the London market. Sage's share price performance has been driven by its recent announcement of its launch of an AI-powered Accounting Assistant, developed in partnership with Microsoft and delivered using AWS technology. This new product has the potential to bring significant productivity benefits to the millions of existing small and mid-size companies around the world that already subscribe to Sage software. The scale of the opportunity explains the involvement of these giant US technology companies in the development of Sage's new tools.

When you sum the market values of the holdings we have in this category of data and software winners, you arrive at a total of just under 8% of the FTSE All-Share Index. To repeat, the Company's exposure is over 55%. I do not know if that 55% is yet "enough". Enough to deliver the returns we aspire to deliver. But it is evident the exposure is already notably and deliberately higher than it was back in 2020. It is also evidently already highly differentiated from the shape of the UK stock market itself, giving the potential for seriously differentiated investment performance if our optimism in these companies is well-founded.

I have three final observations.

I mentioned the gap that exists between the valuations of tech-advantaged UK-listed companies and those of peers listed elsewhere. One example, admittedly an extreme one, is indicative of the scale of the opportunity. One reason we have been able to accumulate a meaningful investment in Rightmove since we initiated in the second half of 2023 without moving the price against us, is that the company has a new competitor. This is US business CoStar, which has recently acquired the distant #3 property portal in the UK, On The Market. We will see what success CoStar enjoys - others have tried and failed to take lasting share of eyeballs away from Rightmove. But it is startling to note that CoStar, a successful US digital platform business, is valued by US investors at over 60x prospective earnings. That is the price you have to pay in a roaring US tech bull market to own equity in a, no doubt, excellent business. Meanwhile, UK investors value Rightmove, also an excellent business, on less than 22x prospective earnings. The same is true, to a greater or lesser extent for Experian, LSEG, RELX and Sage.

A smart shareholder asked me recently - which of your holdings really has the potential to double or treble profits over the next decade or more and, as a result, become a much bigger market capitalized company and higher share price? My answer was that amongst the large-cap holdings it is readily conceivable that RELX and Sage have truly transformative profit potential ahead. And of our mid and smaller capped holdings, Fever-Tree, Hargreaves Lansdown and Rightmove have clear roadmaps to becoming much bigger businesses, if, of course, they can execute on their opportunities.

Finally, your portfolio has three non-UK holdings, which were either inherited from takeover or arrived from deliberate investment decisions (Heineken, Mondelez and Remy Cointreau). For the last 12 months we have been deliberately reducing the size of these non-UK holdings, with their combined weighting halving to around 9% of the portfolio over that period. This is because the opportunity we see in the valuation of world-class, London-listed businesses is so great, after a long period of sub-par market returns, that we feel we have to take advantage.

Nick Train

Director

Lindsell Train Limited

Portfolio Manager

24 May 2024

INVESTMENTS AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

SECTOR INVESTMENTS FAIR VALUE 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 £'000 NET INVESTMENTS £'000 CAPITAL APPRECIATION/ (DEPRECIATION) £'000 FAIR VALUE 31 MARCH 2024 £'000 % OF INVESTMENTS · F London Stock Exchange 212,962 (22,096) 31,532 222,398 12.6 · CD RELX 227,828 (56,775) 47,278 218,331 12.4 · I Experian 144,803 19,525 46,366 210,694 11.9 · T Sage 154,066 508 43,110 197,684 11.2 · CS Diageo 182,495 9,300 (6,070) 185,725 10.5 · CS Unilever 163,699 (5,618) (3,573) 154,508 8.7 · CD Burberry 147,145 (1,843) (53,441) 91,861 5.2 · F Schroders 101,313 (7,226) (7,275) 86,812 4.9 · CS Mondelez International # 133,956 (56,700) (2,184) 75,072 4.3 · CD Rightmove 4,821 57,411 (361) 61,871 3.5 Top 10 Investments 1,504,956 85.2 · F Hargreaves Lansdown 58,334 652 (2,752) 56,234 3.2 · CS Heineken † 88,569 (45,961) 2,381 44,989 2.6 · CS Fever-Tree 40,908 1,225 47 42,180 2.4 · CS Remy Cointreau ^ 68,168 (18,702) (12,280) 37,186 2.1 · CS A.G Barr 21,702 (1,930) 3,860 23,632 1.3 · CD Manchester United # 37,334 (16,676) (2,707) 17,951 1.0 · F Rathbone Brothers 23,298 (2,975) (2,521) 17,802 1.0 · F The Lindsell Train Investment Trust 8,760 ? (840) 7,920 0.5 · CD Young & Co's Brewery (non-voting) 7,108 (523) (1,239) 5,346 0.3 · CD Celtic * 4,331 ? (76) 4,255 0.2 Top 20 Investments 1,762,451 99.8 · F Frostrow Capital LLP (unquoted) ** 3,725 ? ? 3,725 0.2 · CD Cazoo # 79 (12) (67) ? 0.0 · CD Fuller Smith & Turner 1,256 (1,351) 95 ? 0.0 Total Investments 1,836,660 (149,767) 79,283 1,766,176 100.0

# Listed in the United States

† Listed in Netherlands

^ Listed in France

* Includes Celtic 6% cumulative preference shares, fair value £256,000 (Sept 2023: £267,000)

** Includes Frostrow Capital LLP AIFM Investment , fair value £125,000 (Sept 2023: £125,000)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INCOME STATEMENT

for the six months ended 31 March 2024

(UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED

31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED

31 MARCH 2023 REVENUE CAPITAL TOTAL REVENUE CAPITAL TOTAL £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss - 79,283 79,283 - 207,567 207,567 Currency translations - (80) (80) - (42) (42) Income (note 2) 17,339 - 17,339 15,921 - 15,921 AIFM and Portfolio Management fees (note 3) (1,184) (3,552) (4,736) (1,292) (3,878) (5,170) Other expenses (613) - (613) (585) (17) (602) Return on ordinary activities before finance charges and taxation 15,542 75,651 91,193 14,044 203,630 217,674 Finance charges (303) (910) (1,213) (230) (687) (917) Return on ordinary activities before taxation 15,239 74,741 89,980 13,814 202,943 216,757 Taxation on ordinary activities (3) - (3) (259) - (259) Return on ordinary activities after taxation 15,236 74,741 89,977 13,555 202,943 216,498 Return per share - basic and diluted (note 4) 7.7p 37.9p 45.6p 6.4p 96.2p 102.6p

The "Total" column of this statement represents the Company's Income Statement.

The "Revenue" and "Capital" columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance published by The Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. The Company had no recognised gains or losses other than those declared in the Income Statement; therefore no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six months ended 31 March 2024

(Unaudited) Six months ended 31 March 2024 CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL

£'000 SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT

£'000 CAPITAL REDEMPTION RESERVE

£'000 CAPITAL RESERVE

£'000 REVENUE RESERVE

£'000 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS FUNDS

£'000 At 1 October 2023 56,248 1,099,847 3,453 604,212 58,969 1,822,729 Net return from ordinary activities - - - 74,741 15,236 89,977 Second interim dividend (10.5p per share) for the year ended 30 September 2023 - - - - (21,454) (21,454) Repurchase of shares into Treasury - - - (143,951) - (143,951) At 31 March 2024 56,248 1,099,847 3,453 535,002 52,751 1,747,301

(Unaudited) Six months ended 31 March 2023 CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL TOTAL SHARE PREMIUM REDEMPTION CAPITAL REVENUE SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL

£'000 ACCOUNT

£'000 RESERVE

£'000 RESERVE

£'000 RESERVE

£'000 FUNDS

£'000 At 1 October 2022 56,248 1,099,847 3,453 614,947 55,889 1,830,384 Net (loss)/return from ordinary activities - - - 202,943 13,555 216,498 Second interim dividend (9.8p per share) for the year ended 30 September 2022 - - - - (21,182) (21,182) Repurchase of shares into Treasury - - - (67,410) - (67,410) At 31 March 2023 56,248 1,099,847 3,453 750,480 48,262 1,958,290

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 March 2024

(UNAUDITED) (AUDITED) 31 MARCH 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss (note 1) 1,766,176 1,836,660 Current assets Debtors 10,305 10,209 Cash and cash equivalents 6,766 17,426 17,071 27,635 Current liabilities Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (6,746) (4,866) (6,746) (4,866) Net current assets 10,325 22,769 Total assets less current liabilities 1,776,501 1,859,429 Creditors: amounts falling due after one year Bank loan (29,200) (36,700) Net assets 1,747,301 1,822,729 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 56,248 56,248 Share premium account 1,099,847 1,099,847 Capital redemption reserve 3,453 3,453 Capital reserve 535,002 604,212 Revenue reserve 52,751 58,969 Total Shareholders' funds 1,747,301 1,822,729 Net asset value per share (note 5) 932.2p 891.2p

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the six months ended 31 March 2024

(UNAUDITED) (UNAUDITED) 31 MARCH 31 MARCH 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Net cash inflow from operating activities before interest (note 7) 12,110 15,349 Investing activities Purchase of investments (76,946) (14,924) Sale of investments 226,391 84,545 Net cash inflow from investing activities 149,445 69,621 Financing activities Equity dividends paid (21,454) (21,182) Repayment of loans (7,500) - Repurchase of Shares into Treasury (141,968) (68,523) Interest paid (1,213) (917) Net cash outflow from financing activities (172,135) (90,622) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,580) (5,652) Currency translations (80) (42) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October 17,426 7,835 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 6,766 2,141

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed Financial Statements for the six months to 31 March 2024 have been prepared under the historical cost convention, modified to include the revaluation of investments and in accordance with FRS 104 'Interim Financial Reporting' and with the AIC's Statement of Recommended Practice ("the SORP") for Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts dated July 2022 and the Companies Act 2006.

The accounting policies used for the year ended 30 September 2023 have been applied.

FAIR VALUE

Under FRS 102 and FRS 104 investments have been classified using the following fair value hierarchy:

Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets

Level 2 - prices of recent transactions for identical instruments

Level 3 - valuation techniques using observable and unobservable market data.

The financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value in the Statement of Financial Position are grouped into the fair value hierarchy at the reporting date as follows:

(UNAUDITED) AS AT 31 MARCH 2024 AS AT 31 MARCH 2024 LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 LEVEL 3 TOTAL £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Equity investments 1,762,195 - - 1,762,195 Limited liability partnership interest (Frostrow) - - 3,600 3,600 AIFM Capital contribution (Frostrow) - - 125 125 Preference share investments 256 - - 256 1,762,451 - 3,725 1,766,176

(AUDITED) AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 LEVEL 3 TOTAL £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Equity investments 1,832,668 - - 1,832,668 Limited liability partnership interest (Frostrow) - - 3,600 3,600 AIFM Capital contribution (Frostrow) - - 125 125 Preference share investments 267 - - 267 1,832,935 - 3,725 1,836,660

2. INCOME

(UNAUDITED) (UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS ENDED ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 31 MARCH 2023 £'000 £'000 Income from investments UK listed dividends 16,050 14,207 Overseas dividends 1,131 1,684 Other operating income 158 30 Total income 17,339 15,921

3. AIFM AND PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT FEES

(UNAUDITED)

SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2024 (UNAUDITED)

SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2023 REVENUE CAPITAL TOTAL REVENUE CAPITAL TOTAL £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 AIFM fee 296 888 1,184 323 969 1,292 Portfolio management fee 888 2,664 3,552 969 2,909 3,878 Total fees 1,184 3,552 4,736 1,292 3,878 5,170

4. RETURN PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

(UNAUDITED) (UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH TO 31 MARCH 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 The return per share is based on the following figures: Revenue return 15,236 13,555 Capital return 74,741 202,943 Total return 89,977 216,498 Weighted average number of shares in issue for the period 197,249,523 210,888,032 Revenue return per share 7.7p 6.4p Capital return per share 37.9p 96.2p Total return per share 45.6p 102.6p

The calculation of the total, revenue and capital returns per ordinary share is carried out in accordance with IAS 33, "Earnings per Share".

During the period there were no dilutive instruments held, therefore the basic and diluted return per share are the same.

5. NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED) (AUDITED) AS AT AS AT 31 MARCH 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 2023 Net Assets (£'000) 1,747,301 1,822,729 Number of shares in issue 187,444,294 204,519,434 Net asset value per share 932.2p 891.2p

6. TRANSACTION COSTS

Purchase transaction costs for the six months ended 31 March 2024 were £394,000 (six months ended 31 March 2023: £14,000). These comprise stamp duty costs of £354,000 (31 March 2023: £8,000) and commission of £40,000 (31 March 2023: £6,000).

Sales transaction costs for the six months ended 31 March 2024 were £72,000 (six months ended 31 March 2023: £32,000). These comprise commission.

These transaction costs are included within the gains and losses on investments within the Income Statement.

7. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL RETURN BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND TAXATION TO NET CASH INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(UNAUDITED) (UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS ENDED ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 31 MARCH 2023 £'000 £'000 Total return before finance charges and taxation 91,193 217,674 Deduct capital return before finance charges and taxation (75,651) (203,630) Net revenue before finance costs and taxation 15,542 14,044 Increase in accrued income and prepayments 282 5,912 Increase in creditors 390 13 Taxation - irrecoverable overseas tax paid (552) (725) AIFM, Portfolio management and other fees charged to capital (3,552) (3,895) Net cash inflow from operating activities 12,110 15,349

8. GOING CONCERN

The Directors believe, having considered the Company's financial position, investment objective, risk management policies, capital management policies and procedures, as well as the nature of the portfolio and the expenditure projections, that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. In addition, there are no material uncertainties relating to the Company that would prevent its ability to continue in such operational existence for at least twelve months from the date of the approval of this half year financial report. For these reasons, the Directors consider there is reasonable evidence to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the Financial Statements. In reviewing the position as at the date of this report, the Board has considered the guidance on this matter issued by the Financial Reporting Council.

As part of their assessment, the Directors have given careful consideration to the consequences for the Company of continuing uncertainty created by the increase in global inflation and rising interest rates, together with the consequences of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and subsequent long-term effects on economies and international relations. As previously reported, stress testing was carried out in November 2023 to establish the impact of a significant and prolonged decline in the Company's performance and prospects. This included a range of plausible downside scenarios such as reviewing the effects of substantial falls in investment values and the impact on the Company's ongoing charges ratio. It is recognised that the Company is mainly invested in readily realisable, listed securities that can be sold, if necessary, to repay indebtedness.

9. COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

The financial information contained in this Half Year Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in sections 434 to 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 31 March 2024 and 2023 has not been audited by the Company's auditor.

The information for the year ended 30 September 2023 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements. The audited financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2023 have been filed with the Registrar of the Companies. The report of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain statements under section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

GOVERNANCE / INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

The Directors are required to provide an Interim Management Report in accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. They consider that the Chairman's Statement and the Portfolio Manager's Review, the following statements and the Directors' Responsibility Statement together constitute the Interim Management Report for the Company for the six months ended 31 March 2024.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

A review of the half year, including reference to the risks and uncertainties that existed during the period and the outlook for the Company can be found in the Chairman's Statement and in the Portfolio Manager's Review.The principal risks faced by the Company fall into the following broad categories: market risk; portfolio performance; share price performance; cyber risk; key person risk; valuation risk; climate change; geopolitical or natural event risk; and operational disruption. Information on each of these areas is given in the Strategic Report/Business Review within the Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2023.

The Company's principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of that report and are not expected to change materially for the remaining six months of the Company's financial year.

The Board, the AIFM and the Portfolio Manager discuss and identify emerging risks as part of the risk identification process and have considered the impact of technological breakthroughs, such as AI, may have on the operations of the portfolio companies.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the first six months of the current financial year, no transactions with related parties have taken place which have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the Company.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Board of Directors confirms that, to the best of its knowledge:

(i) the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half Year Report have been prepared in accordance with applicable United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice standards; and

(ii) the interim management report includes a true and fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

The Half Year Report has not been audited by the Company's auditors.

This Half Year Report contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the date of this report and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information.

For and on behalf of the Board

Simon Hayes

Chairman

24 May 2024

