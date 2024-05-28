Vesuvius Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28





28 May 2024

Vesuvius plc

Non-executive Director Changes

Vesuvius plc ('Vesuvius'), a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Italia Boninelli as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2024. Italia joins the Board as an independent Non-executive Director and will serve on the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

In addition, Vesuvius announces that Kath Durrant, an independent Non-executive Director of the Company since December 2020, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, has decided to step down from the Board of Vesuvius with effect from 31 July 2024. Italia Boninelli will succeed Kath as Chair of the Remuneration Committee on this date.

Italia Boninelli is an HR executive, based in South Africa, who currently divides her time between consultancy, coaching and mentoring activities. She has served as a strategic human resources director in a variety of industries (including mining, healthcare and financial services), most recently at AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields Ltd. Her roles have included responsibility for employees across South Africa, Australia, the United States, UK, Germany, Belgium, Hong Kong and several Latin American countries. She served as a Non-executive Director on the board of Polymetal International PLC from 2019 until 2022.

Carl-Peter Forster, Chairman of Vesuvius, said:

"I am delighted to announce the appointment of Italia Boninelli as a new independent Non-executive Director of Vesuvius. Italia is a very experienced HR practitioner with a broad range of international experience. I am pleased that the Board will be further strengthened by her appointment.

I am sorry that Kath has decided to step down from the Board of Vesuvius. On behalf of her Board colleagues, I would like to thank her for the contribution she has made to the Board over the past three and a half years. She has played an active and valuable role during this time, and we wish her all the best for the future."

No other disclosure obligations arise under paragraphs (1) to (6) of LR 9.6.13 R of the FCA's Listing Rules in respect of Italia Boninelli's appointment.

For further information, please contact: Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Vesuvius plc Patrick André, Chief Executive +44 (0) 207 822 0000 Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271 Media enquiries: MHP Communications Rachel Farrington, Ollie Hoare +44 (0) 203 128 8100

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02