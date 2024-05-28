

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to an 8-day 104.56 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 104.33.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 6-day high of 0.6674 and 0.9088 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6651 and 0.9067, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie edged up to 1.6300 from yesterday's closing value of 1.6316.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 105.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.62 against the euro.



