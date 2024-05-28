

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 17-year high of 96.66 against the yen and a 2-1/2-month high of 0.6166 against the U.S. dollar, from Monday's closing quotes of 96.44 and 0.6148, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to more than 2-1-2/month highs of 1.7633 and 1.0806 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7650 and 1.0811, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 97.00 against the yen, 0.62 against the greenback, 1.75 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



