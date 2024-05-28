DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 27th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 45,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 45,000 N/a Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7620 N/a Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7440 N/a Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7533 N/a

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,881,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,000 1.7620 XDUB 11:22:27 00028935357TRDU1 3,274 1.7620 XDUB 11:22:28 00028935358TRDU1 3,274 1.7620 XDUB 11:22:28 00028935359TRDU1 3,274 1.7620 XDUB 11:22:32 00028935360TRDU1 270 1.7620 XDUB 11:22:32 00028935361TRDU1 2,488 1.7540 XDUB 11:40:38 00028935375TRDU1 2,208 1.7560 XDUB 13:00:39 00028935473TRDU1 472 1.7540 XDUB 13:46:43 00028935519TRDU1 1,600 1.7540 XDUB 13:46:43 00028935520TRDU1 1,600 1.7540 XDUB 13:46:43 00028935521TRDU1 813 1.7540 XDUB 13:46:43 00028935522TRDU1 805 1.7540 XDUB 14:35:42 00028935581TRDU1 4,253 1.7540 XDUB 14:36:45 00028935585TRDU1 2,578 1.7480 XDUB 14:37:10 00028935587TRDU1 1,470 1.7480 XDUB 15:07:34 00028935671TRDU1 3,107 1.7480 XDUB 15:07:34 00028935672TRDU1 1,316 1.7460 XDUB 15:18:45 00028935693TRDU1 1,183 1.7460 XDUB 15:18:45 00028935694TRDU1 2,376 1.7480 XDUB 16:02:28 00028935826TRDU1 61 1.7480 XDUB 16:02:28 00028935827TRDU1 4,997 1.7500 XDUB 16:08:01 00028935828TRDU1 1,004 1.7440 XDUB 16:21:54 00028935870TRDU1 1,577 1.7440 XDUB 16:21:54 00028935871TRDU1

