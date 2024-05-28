Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Das Konzept der "Goldenen Sieben" macht Profi-Investoren seit Jahren reich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.05.24
08:04 Uhr
1,728 Euro
-0,006
-0,35 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7281,78208:42
Dow Jones News
28.05.2024 | 08:31
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 45,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as 
detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           45,000     N/a 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7620     N/a 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7440     N/a 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7533     N/a

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,881,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,000      1.7620        XDUB     11:22:27      00028935357TRDU1 
3,274      1.7620        XDUB     11:22:28      00028935358TRDU1 
3,274      1.7620        XDUB     11:22:28      00028935359TRDU1 
3,274      1.7620        XDUB     11:22:32      00028935360TRDU1 
270       1.7620        XDUB     11:22:32      00028935361TRDU1 
2,488      1.7540        XDUB     11:40:38      00028935375TRDU1 
2,208      1.7560        XDUB     13:00:39      00028935473TRDU1 
472       1.7540        XDUB     13:46:43      00028935519TRDU1 
1,600      1.7540        XDUB     13:46:43      00028935520TRDU1 
1,600      1.7540        XDUB     13:46:43      00028935521TRDU1 
813       1.7540        XDUB     13:46:43      00028935522TRDU1 
805       1.7540        XDUB     14:35:42      00028935581TRDU1 
4,253      1.7540        XDUB     14:36:45      00028935585TRDU1 
2,578      1.7480        XDUB     14:37:10      00028935587TRDU1 
1,470      1.7480        XDUB     15:07:34      00028935671TRDU1 
3,107      1.7480        XDUB     15:07:34      00028935672TRDU1 
1,316      1.7460        XDUB     15:18:45      00028935693TRDU1 
1,183      1.7460        XDUB     15:18:45      00028935694TRDU1 
2,376      1.7480        XDUB     16:02:28      00028935826TRDU1 
61        1.7480        XDUB     16:02:28      00028935827TRDU1 
4,997      1.7500        XDUB     16:08:01      00028935828TRDU1 
1,004      1.7440        XDUB     16:21:54      00028935870TRDU1 
1,577      1.7440        XDUB     16:21:54      00028935871TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  324137 
EQS News ID:  1912105 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1912105&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.