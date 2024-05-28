LHYFE: Summary of the Combined general meeting held on 23 May 2024

Nantes (France) - 28 May 2024 - 08.45 am. - The Combined general meeting of Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, was held on 23 May 2024. This meeting was chaired by Matthieu Guesné, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of the Company's Statutory auditors.

Lhyfe's shareholders who were present or represented or who voted in advance of the meeting or gave proxy to the chairman totalled 54,446,842 voting rights (i.e. 81.22% of all voting rights) and approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023. All thirty resolutions put to the vote were approved.

The voting results for each resolution proposed for approval will be made available under the Investors, General meetings section, of Lhyfe's website ( www.lhyfe.com ).

The documents (in French) required by law have been made available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters (1 ter mail Pablo Picasso, 44000 Nantes, France) and under the Investors, General meetings section, of Lhyfe's website ( www.lhyfe.com ).

In addition, Mrs Valérie Bouillon-Delporte, independent director, has informed the Company of her intention to resign from her position, with effect from 31 May 2024, in order to concentrate on new activities that are incompatible with the exercise of her corporate office. This resignation also entails the cessation of her duties as member and Chairman of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee and as member of the Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

