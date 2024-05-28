

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to an 8-day low of 1.0880 against the euro and more than a 2-month high of 1.2784 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0857 and 1.2727, respectively.



Against the yen, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback slipped to a 5-day low of 156.62, a 6-day low of 0.9117 and a 1-week low of 1.3614 from Monday's closing quotes of 156.81, 0.9133 and 1.3632, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 152.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the franc and 1.34 against the loonie.



