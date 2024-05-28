Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
[28.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|17,793,600.00
|EUR
|0
|163,596,173.80
|9.1941
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|934,268.25
|92.6853
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|19,933,373.76
|106.8241
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|43,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,844,019.26
|111.2494
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|34,839.00
|GBP
|0
|3,779,119.01
|108.4738
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|49,751.00
|EUR
|0
|5,185,061.50
|104.2202
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|25,989.00
|CHF
|0
|2,504,148.53
|96.3542
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|4,937,618.00
|EUR
|0
|48,803,099.17
|9.8839
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,635,163.00
|USD
|0
|17,097,511.57
|10.4562
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|692,360.00
|GBP
|0
|7,106,125.67
|10.2636
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,999,910.00
|EUR
|0
|20,524,897.19
|10.2629
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|288,451.38
|10.3055
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.05.24
|IE000061JZE2
|60,000.00
|USD
|0
|617,609.79
|10.2935